Buffalo shooting suspect planned to continue rampage down street, police say

The 18-year-old suspected shooter accused of storming a Buffalo, New York, supermarket Saturday and killing 10 and injuring three others, planned to continue his bloody rampage down the street before he was stopped, police said.

Suspect Payton Gendron livestreamed the moment he opened fire in the parking lot of Tops Friendly Market at around 2:30 p.m. and continued shooting inside the store while dressed in tactical gear, police said. Grendon was ultimately arrested at the scene.

Police are calling the attack a hate crime as 11 of 13 people who were shot were Black — and there could have been more victims if he hadn't been stopped.

“It appeared that his plans were to drive out of here and continue driving down Jefferson Avenue looking to shoot more Black people as he could and possibly go to another store location,” Buffalo Police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said on ABC’s “Good Morning America."

FBI agents look at bullet impacts in a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 15, 2022. Usman Khan / AFP via Getty Images

The assault-style rifle used in the attack was legally purchased in New York, a senior law enforcement official said. A hunting rifle and a shotgun were also found at the scene.

In addition to the guns, the suspect had multiple 30-round magazines on him, the official said, which are illegal in New York state. It’s unclear where the suspect obtained the 30-round magazines.

Jeanne LeGall lays a tribute at a makeshift memorial near the Tops supermarket at Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Gendron, of Conklin, New York, was arraigned Saturday evening in Buffalo City Court on one count of murder in the first degree, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said.

He was remanded without bail and a felony hearing was scheduled for Thursday morning, according to the office.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said the suspect is being monitored continuously on suicide watch and will be given mental health services as needed.

The shooting is now the subject of local and federal investigations.

In a Twitter statement, the FBI's Buffalo field office said it continued to work with local, state and federal authorities on investigating the deadly attack.