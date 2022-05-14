At least 7 killed in Buffalo mass shooting, law enforcement sources say

At least 7 people were killed during a mass shooting in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, Saturday afternoon, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Another victim was said to be in critical condition, according to the sources.

A man wearing military-style gear entered a Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. and began firing a rifle, according to law enforcement.

A suspect has been taken into custody, Buffalo police said.

At least two rifles have been recovered from the scene, according to law enforcement sources.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was “closely monitoring” the shooting and offered assistance to local officials.

Authorities are currently in the preliminary stages of their investigation and have not officially determined what motivated the shooter to open fire at the grocery store.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.