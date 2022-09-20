Explosion in Chicago sends 8 to hospitals and causes a building to collapse

An explosion sent eight people to hospitals and caused the collapse of a nearby building in Chicago Tuesday, officials said.

The collapse occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on West Washington Boulevard and North Central Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.

“There was an explosion at Central & West End,” the department said in another tweet. “Adjacent building is being evacuated. There are a number of transports.”

Eight people were hospitalized, authorities said during a brief news conference.

One person who was hospitalized was across the street during the chaos, officials said. They added that the injuries of the eight people hospitalized ranged from burns to traumatic injuries.

Fire officials were confident they got everyone out of the building and no one was trapped or injured inside, officials said.

The cause of the explosion and collapse remained under investigation, officials said.

Aerial footage of the building showed debris from the collapse strewn over the sidewalk, street and on top of a parked car. The fourth floor of the building appeared to have partially caved in.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Chicago Police Department’s bomb unit are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.