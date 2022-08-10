IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Burning body found in tree at Los Angeles' popular Griffith Park

An investigation is underway, and no details about the person were released.

Body on fire found hanging from tree in Los Angeles' Griffith Park

00:54
By Andrew Blankstein and Dennis Romero

LOS ANGELES — A body was found burning and hanging from a tree Tuesday in a popular park, authorities said.

The body was reported about 12:30 p.m. northeast of Griffith Observatory, near a merry-go-round and the Los Angeles Zoo, Los Angeles police said.

An investigation is underway, and no details about the person were released.

Los Angeles police detectives are working to determine the circumstances behind the death, a spokesperson for the police department said.

Griffith Park's 1926 merry-go-round, which was moved from San Diego in 1937, is believed to have helped Walt Disney, who brought his children to the park to play, conceive Disneyland.

The merry-go-round closed with other Griffith Park attractions because of the pandemic in 2020 and does not appear to have reopened.

Andrew Blankstein

Andrew Blankstein is an investigative reporter for NBC News. He covers the Western United States, specializing in crime, courts and homeland security. 

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 