Burt Bacharach, the composer of top 10 hits, dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, the legendary composer who penned dozens of pop hits, has died. He was 94.

Bacharach died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes, his publicist Tina Brausam told The Associated Press Thursday.

Bacharach was one of the most prominent composers in the 1960s and 70s, writing several top ten hits, including Dionne Warwick’s “I Say A Little Prayer” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.”

He triumphed in many artforms. He was an eight-time Grammy winner, a prize-winning Broadway composer for “Promises, Promises” and a three-time Oscar winner. He received two Academy Awards in 1970, for the score of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and for the song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” (shared with David).

In 1982, he and his then-wife, lyricist Carole Bayer Sager, won Oscars for “Best That You Can Do,” the theme from "Arthur." His other movie soundtracks included “What’s New, Pussycat?”, “Alfie” and the 1967 James Bond spoof “Casino Royale.”

