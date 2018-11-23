Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Dareh Gregorian

A charter bus carrying dozens of members of the University of Washington marching band to a game at rival Washington State University rolled onto its side Thursday on an icy interstate, officials said.

The bus was carrying 56 people, including students and staffers, and 47 were taken for treatment at local hospitals Thursday night, according to a statement from the University of Washington. There were no reports of serious injuries, Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant tweeted after the Thanksgiving accident.

The bus was one of six en route to Friday's Apple Cup showdown in Pullman when it flipped over at 5:26 p.m. PT, Bryant said. Those on board were mostly members of University of Washington Husky Marching Band and spirit squads, according to the school.

“The Husky Marching Band is like a family, and we do everything together," said UW Director of Athletic Bands Brad McDavid. "With that in mind, the band will not attend the 2018 Apple Cup game in respect and consideration of the recovery our students and staff need following our bus accident last night.”

A band member who took a photo of the crash said the bus had spun out of control before it flipped into a ditch near the town of George, NBC affiliate K5News reported. The road was extremely icy at the time, officials said.

Many of those injured were treated and released.

"The injuries reported were cuts, complaints of general pain and back pain, but the injuries are not believed to be critical," said University of Washington spokesman Victor Balta. "The University is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, and to get them safely back on their journey to Pullman."

The band's equipment and luggage was later removed from the bus, and it was towed away at about 2 a.m. local time Friday, Bryant said.

The university's director of athletics, Jennifer Cohen, thanked McDavid and first responders for their leadership and help. "Many of the most helpful and supportive community members were Cougars fans, who demonstrated the caring values of WSU which transcend rivalry," she said.