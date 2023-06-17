Bus crashes into vehicles, building injuring 15 people, Baltimore police say

More than a dozen people were injured after a transit bus in Baltimore collided with two vehicles and then crashed into a building, police said Saturday.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Saturday when a Maryland Transit Administration bus hit a Lexus at North Paca Street at West Mulberry Street and then struck a Nissan. The bus then crashed into a building on West Franklin Street, authorities said.

Police said 15 people were hurt, including two with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

