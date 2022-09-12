Bus driver in Utah is under investigation for allegedly threatening to shoot students, police say

Police are investigating after a bus driver in Utah allegedly threatened to shoot students on Friday.

The incident involved a driver, who was not identified, with the Alpine School District, according to Saratoga Springs Police Lt. Zach Robinson.

Robinson told NBC News on Monday investigators have spoken to four parents and are looking into whether the bus driver made a threat to shoot students after the driver missed a stop.

Police are also investigating whether the driver possessed a weapon. The investigation thus far has not determined the driver had a weapon, Robinson said.

Multiple recordings were made of the alleged threat, he said.

“One of the students on the bus recorded. The school district also has cameras on the buses,” Robinson said.

The Alpine School District said in a statement Monday it condemns threatening language.

“The employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation,” the statement said. “We strongly condemn any threatening action or language directed toward others. We expect all employees to create safe and nurturing environments free of verbal or physical threats. Appropriate action will be taken to ensure this matter is addressed and not repeated.”

KUTV in Salt Lake City posted a video of the alleged threat. Robinson confirmed the authenticity of the video, which he said was taken by a student.

In the video, a person is heard saying, “If one more person says, 'Where are we going?' — I’m going to shoot them.”

The voice on the video then says: “Now, listen, I missed the stop. I’m trying to turn around. Do you understand? OK. Sit down and be,” the video then ends.

The incident aboard the bus occurred in Saratoga Springs, which is about 35 miles south of Salt Lake City.