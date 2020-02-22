A bus rolled over a highway embankment, killing three people and injuring at least 18 near Fallbrook in San Diego County, California, North County Fire said.
“We are brokenhearted to report we have 3 deceased on scene,” the fire department tweeted.
The crash of what was described as a charter-style bus was reported at around 10:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near State Route 76 around Fallbrook, which is about 60 miles north of the city of San Diego, North County Fire said.
"We do have what appears to be a charter tour bus that's rolled several times over the side approximately 30 feet," an emergency responder reported upon arriving at the scene.
Charter buses are often used to take people to one of the 10 or so Indian casinos in the greater San Diego area, the nation's fifth largest county.
The accident was less than five miles from Pala Casino Spa and Resort in Pala. The area is east of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
