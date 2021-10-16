Bus struck by stolen vehicle fleeing police crashes into Oakland home

A bus crashed into an Oakland home Friday afternoon after a stolen car fleeing from police struck it at a nearby intersection, the California Highway Patrol said.

Two people on the bus run by AC Transit, named for Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were hospitalized after complaining of minor injuries, a spokesman for the transit agency said.

One person in the stolen sedan sustained a broken bone, and three others were detained on the spot, a CHP spokeswoman said.

No one in the home was reported injured. There was no information yet regarding possible arrests.

An AC Transit bus crashing into a home in Oakland Friday afternoon, injuring eight, the California Highway Patrol said. KNTV

The chase of the sedan, a Toyota Camry, started just after 2 p.m. when CHP units from Contra Costa County tried to stop it, the spokeswoman said. Those vehicles eventually backed off, and an Oakland police helicopter tracked the sedan by air, she said.

Oakland CHP vehicles chased the car again, but backed off once more, letting the helicopter track it into the city on Interstate 980, she said.

For a third time CHP units backed off as the Toyota was driven on surface streets, shortly after it crashed into the bus, causing it to veer into the home, the spokeswoman said. The chase ended about 15 minutes after it started.

Robert Lyles, spokesman for AC Transit, said the Camry ran a red light before colliding with the bus.

"The impact forced the bus into the wall of a nearby home," he said by email.

An image from NBC Bay Area's helicopter showed the front of the bus making contact with a corner of the residence.

The Oakland Police Department was investigating the collision, the CHP spokeswoman said. Her agency was looking into the car theft and pursuit.