C-SPAN suspends host Steve Scully after he admits to lying that his Twitter was hacked

C-SPAN on Thursday announced it was suspended host Steve Scully after he admitted to falsely claiming his Twitter account was hacked last week.

Scully appeared to seek advice on Twitter last Thursday from a prominent critic of President Donald Trump, and then denied it.

The C-SPAN host, who had been scheduled to moderate this week's presidential debate before it was canceled, admitted he lied about sending a tweet to former White House adviser Anthony Scaramucci, "for which I am totally responsible."

“Out of frustration I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci,” Scully said in a statement. “The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.”

"I apologize," he said in statement.

Scully had asked Scaramucci, via Twitter, “should I respond to trump.”

The tweet ignited criticism from Republicans, who questioned Scully's potential fairness.

