Calif. restaurant says patrons must show 'proof of being unvaccinated'

A California restaurant owner is turning heads with a sign posted outside his establishment that asks patrons to show "proof of being unvaccinated."

The sign is taped on the window of Basilico's Pasta e Vino, an Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach. "We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidy. Thank you for pondering," text at the bottom of the sign reads.

Taped to the front door of the restaurant are two anti-mask posters. The establishment shared images of its signage on its Facebook writing, "More American counties, cities, and businesses doubling down on anti-American lockdown mandates? Well 'Basilico's Pasta e Vino' just tripled down: From day one, never complied, banned masks, and now ... requiring proof of being Un-vaccinated!"

The restaurant's owner, Tony Roman, could not be reached Thursday. He told NBC Los Angeles that he's pledging the Italian eatery as a Constitutional battleground.

"Our American way of life is under attack,” he said in a statement to the news station. “And I feel blessed to be on the front lines of this battle in defense of Liberty and Freedom, willing to put everything at risk for it, pledging our business as a 'Constitutional Battleground' since day one of the lockdowns on March 19th, 2020."

Roman said since the lockdown was lifted his restaurant has not complied with any of the state's restrictions. According to Fox Los Angeles, he refused to allow his employees to wear face masks and forbade customers from wearing them. If a patron wanted to enter the restaurant, they had to remove their mask.

“We have never complied with any restrictions since, and when the tiny tyrants go on the attack with new mandates, we fire back launching new missiles of defiance," he told NBC Los Angeles in his statement. "And with the new and aggressive push for mandatory vax policies, we couldn't resist, so we are sending a message of our own. Hopefully, most are smart enough to read between the lines. Otherwise, we will just sit back and have fun watching their heads explode over it."

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been urging residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19. In a tweet on Thursday, he said there were over 100,000 vaccines reported the day prior, a record over the past three weeks.