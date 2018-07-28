Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump on Saturday declared a state of emergency in California due to massive wildfires burning from San Diego to Mendocino County.

A statement from the White House said Trump had authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist firefighters in the state who have been trying to beat back flames feeding off more than a half-decade's worth of drought-starved brush.

The governor's Office of Emergency Services reported that 102,028 acres have burned across the state this week. The worst of the conflagrations was the Carr Fire in Shasta County, which claimed the lives of two first responders, burned 48,312 acres and forced thousands to evacuate.

After Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the county Thursday, his office formally requested federal emergency aid from the White House late Friday.

At an afternoon news conference Friday the state's top fire official, Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott, blamed dry brush for the infernal eruptions across California.

"Evacuate, evacuate, evacuate," he said. "Pay very close attention to social media, websites, local television and radio broadcasts."

So many fires had broken out across the Golden State that Pimlott said first responders were hoping to mount vicious initial attacks to keep them in check. "Our first priority always is the initial attack of new fires," he said.