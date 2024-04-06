California authorities issue 'endangered' advisory after mother, 2 boys vanish

The California Highway Patrol on Saturday issued an "Endangered Missing Advisory" for two young boys believed to have been taken by their mother.

The CHP issued the statewide alert on behalf of police in Mountain View, a Bay Area suburb that's a center for the tech industry. Police there allege that Taylor Wu, 38, took her boys Daniel Wu, 9, and David Wu, 4, using a Ford Escape SUV.

"Taylor Wu is the two boys' mother and is missing along with the two boys," Mountain View Police Capt. Scott Nelson said by email.

The children were last seen in a residential area of Mountain View about 1:30 a.m., the CHP said in a statement. The SUV is blue and has a Missouri license plate with number VB9V1W, it said.

It's not clear if Missouri will play in the search for the boys.

Issuing an “Endangered Missing Advisory” allows the CHP to raise awareness without unnecessary alarm that may come with an Amber Alert, which indicates imminent danger for recently abducted children.

Authorities so far have not said the boys are in any specific danger, though their overall safety appears to be a matter of concern.

The CHP singled out Santa Clara County, where Mountain View is located, and, for reasons that are unclear, Los Angeles County, in language used for the alert Saturday on social media platform X.

Daniel is 4 feet, 11 inches and 67 pounds, the CHP said. David is 3 feet and 40 pounds, it said. Their mother is 5 feet, 10 inches and 176 pounds, the agency said.

The boys' father, who is not missing, was identified by police as Jialiang Wu. It's not clear if the couple is divorced, estranged or otherwise in a disagreement over custody of the boys.

Anyone who spots the mother and children was asked to call 911.