/ Updated By Minyvonne Burke and Andrew Blankstein

Billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer was sent another package, a week after authorities intercepted similar pipe bomb packages addressed to him and others at various locations across the country, the FBI said on Friday.

The package was discovered Thursday night at a postal sorting facility in Burlingame, California.

It was rendered safe by bomb techs and is being taken to an FBI location for further examination. Authorities have not yet commented on the make-up of the device.

The first package addressed to Steyer, who runs the political advocacy groups NextGen America and Need to Impeach, was discovered on Oct. 26. It was also intercepted at mail sorting facility in Burlingame.

"We’re thankful that everyone we work with at NextGen America and Need to Impeach is safe — that’s always our first priority, and will continue to be our first priority," Steyer said after the first package was seized.

"We are seeing a systematic attack on our democracy and our rule of law that extends much further than just one isolated terrorist in Florida."

Authorities arrested 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc last Friday and charged him with five federal counts for interstate transport of explosives, mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents, making threatening interstate communications and assault of current or former officials.

He's being held in federal custody in Miami and was in court Friday where he waived a bail hearing and agreed to be transferred to New York to face federal charges.

Others to receive pipe bomb packages were former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, billionaire George Soros, former Director of the CIA John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder actor Robert De Niro, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., former Vice President Joe Biden, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.