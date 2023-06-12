Young woman killed and 6 wounded in California birthday party shooting

An 18-year-old woman was killed and at least six other people were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in California in the early hours of Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Antioch just before 1 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET) Sunday after receiving "numerous" 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots fired, the Antioch Police Department said in a news release.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found multiple victims outside, surrounded by a large crowd of people, police said.

Officers were told that partygoers had gathered at the residence to celebrate the birthday of a 19-year-old man when the shooting unfolded.

"During the party, multiple shots were fired after some uninvited guests arrived," police said. The shooting "created a panic," sending attendees, including gunshot victims, fleeing in multiple directions, with some victims driving themselves to local hospitals, authorities said.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to a local area hospital, but did not survive her injuries, police said. Authorities have yet to publicly identify the woman killed.

Six other people, including four women and two men between the ages of 18 and 20 were also wounded in the shooting, with all suffering non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police said any potential suspects involved in the shooting fled the area in a vehicle and remained at large.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and took over the investigation, police said. They asked anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.