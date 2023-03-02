California continues to be hammered by severe weather, with parts of the state blanketed in snow on Thursday as the Southern Plains and other areas faced the threat of "long-lived, intense" tornadoes, forecasters said.

The heavy snowfall in the Golden State prompted the closure of Joshua Tree National Park, with officials citing "inclement weather" in a tweet Wednesday. "Rangers are working on reopening as soon as possible!" they said.

Severe weather had already prompted California’s Yosemite National Park to close last week until Wednesday. However, on Wednesday, the park said it would remain closed amid fresh snowfall, saying there was “no estimated date for reopening.”

Power outages also continued to afflict parts of the state, with more than 80,600 utility customers without power as of early Thursday morning, according to online outage tracker PowerOutage.us.

Meanwhile, a "severe weather outbreak" was expected across parts of the Southern Plains and into areas of Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.