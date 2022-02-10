California brush fire forces evacuations in Laguna Beach area

A brush fire broke out in the hills of Southern California early Thursday, forcing evacuations in the Laguna Beach area.

The blaze was first reported around 4 a.m and was estimated to be about seven acres as of 6 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Smoke billows from a fire in Laguna Beach, Calif., on Feb. 10, 2022. NBC Los Angeles

An immediate evacuation order was issued around 6 a.m. Thursday for Irvine Cove and north and south Emerald Bay. All of North Laguna was under an evacuation warning, too.

“Homes are currently threatened with the possibility of more structures threatened if the fire spreads,” the city said in a news release.

The Coast Highway is shut down in both directions until further notice and all schools in North Laguna are closed, officials said.

It's not clear how the blaze started, but it's being fueled by Santa Ana winds, known for fanning brush fires, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The fire comes as the area sees temperatures in the 80s, with a heat advisory in place for Orange County through Sunday and a high wind warning in the region through Thursday afternoon.