California college professor sues students after midterm and final exams are posted online

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit against at least one student for allegedly posting portions of his midterm and final exams online.

David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at the private Southern California university, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.

"Defendants infringed Berkovitz’s exclusive right to reproduce, make copies, distribute, or create derivative works by publishing the Midterm Exam and Final Exam on the Course Hero Website without Berkovitz’s permission," the lawsuit states.

"Defendants knew or should have known that their acts constituted Copyright Infringement.”

The suit, filed on March 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, does not identify any of the defendants.

The professor said in the lawsuit that his midterms and final exams, which were administered online due to the coronavirus pandemic, can only be accessed by current students in the class.

He was able to file the copyright infringement lawsuit after obtaining copyright registrations for the material he uses on his tests.

Marc E. Hankin, an attorney for Berkovitz, told the East Bay Times that his client intends to subpoena Course Hero to obtain records identifying those responsible for posting the information.

He said uploading parts of the tests to Course Hero is cheating and an "ethical violation of Chapman’s honor code. A spokesperson for Course Hero could not immediately be reached Thursday.

"If there is some ethical impropriety going on, we want to stop that because it changes the grading curve," he told the newspaper.