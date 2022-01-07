California college student, 21, goes missing after canoeing in ocean while setting up a treasure hunt

A search is underway for a missing California college student who disappeared after canoeing in the Pacific Ocean, last known to be setting up clues for a treasure hunt he was organizing.

Hunter Nathaniel Lewis, 21, failed to return home on Dec. 30. The California State University Long Beach student was last believed to have canoed near the Trinidad Harbor between 10 a.m. and noon, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hunter Nathaniel Lewis. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

According to Lewis’ family he left his Blue Lake residence at 8:30 a.m. to hide objects as a part of a treasure hunt he was organizing for friends, the sheriff's office said.

That same evening, deputies began a ground search and the U.S. Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and boat to search the water, but there were no signs of Lewis.

Several agencies including the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Posse, the U.S. Coast Guard and California State Parks are searching the surrounding beaches and ocean for Lewis, with help from a Coast Guard helicopter, boats and foot searches.

A broken piece of Lewis' 15-foot green fiberglass canoe washed ashore the beach north of Elk Head on Saturday. It was discovered by family and friends doing their own search in the Trinidad area, officials said.

An additional search of that area by deputies and the Coast Guard didn't yield any leads on Lewis' whereabouts.

An underwater search was launched Thursday morning by the Humboldt Bay Fire Dive Rescue and Recovery Team, along with other agencies, in the Flatiron Rock area, northwest of Trinidad Head. Teams had determined it “necessary” to conduct an underwater search there based on information gathered and items found during searches of the Trinidad area, officials said.

The search included multiple boats, a deep-water sonar, lifeguards and divers.

However, that Thursday search didn’t yield any signs of Hunter or his belongings.

Family and friends are continuing their own independent searches as well.

Lewis was studying aerospace engineering and loved hiking and rock climbing, the Los Angeles Times reported. He also loved scavenger hunts since he was a child, his father said to the outlet.

He ran an Instagram page called “Lostlewistreasure” where he posted about the treasure hunt he organized in Humboldt, California, offering a "$100+ cash prize."

Anyone with information regarding Hunter’s current or possible whereabouts is urged to contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251.