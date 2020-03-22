California congressman critical after rib fracture, pneumonia

A California congressman took a turn for the worse after suffering a rib fracture and contracting pneumonia, his representative said Saturday.
U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, a Democrat, also tested negative for COVID-19, his chief of staff, Betsy Arnold Marr, said in a statement.
He suffered a traumatic rib fracture after falling during a run and was hospitalized March 13 to treat pneumonia that developed after the accident, she said.
At first he was stabilized in serious condition, Marr said, but Saturday she reported his condition deteriorated to critical.
"The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman," she said. "Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."
DeSaulnier was one of nearly 60 Democrats who sat out President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017. He has criticized the Trump administration's bookkeeping on the number of troops serving in wars.