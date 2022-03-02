California dad driving with his kids fatally shot in road rage incident officials say

A California father was fatally shot in a road rage incident while his wife and children were in the car, officials said.

Marco Lara Jr. was shot to death on the 15 Freeway in Victorville, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2022. NBC Los Angeles

Marco Lara Jr., 24, was driving north on Interstate 15 Thursday evening near Victorville when another driver repeatedly brake-checked him, his wife Katelyn told NBC Los Angeles.

Lara was shot multiple times by an unidentified drive after the two drivers pulled over on an I-15 offramp in Victorville, 40 miles north of San Bernardino, and got out of their cars, the California Highway Patrol said.

The unidentified assailant fired multiple times at Lara and the fled by car, CHP said.

Katelyn, Lara's wife, told NBC LA that her husband was delivering food and that she and their 4-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting.

"He stood up for what he thought was right in the moment. He thought he could resolve what was going on with the other car," she said.

Their 1-year-old son was also in the car. Lara's wife said could not make out the shooter or the car because it was dark.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.