Breaking News Emails
A California school district on Monday said it would work to address “issues of hate, bias and exclusion” after a video was published showing students giving stiff-arm salutes and singing a Nazi marching song.
In a statement, the Garden Grove Unified School District said the video — which was obtained by the Daily Beast — was filmed in November at an off-campus athletics banquet and shared on SnapChat.
When school administrators learned of the video’s “offensive behavior” four months later, they took “immediate action and addressed the situation with all students and families involved.”
Citing federal law, the school said it could not disclose details of the students’ discipline.
The school said it had reached out to community organizations for support and to “ensure and anti-bias learning environment.”
In a statement to NBC News, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Rabbi Peter Levi said the organization planned to provide Garden Grove with educational assistance.
“This kind of offensive behavior has no place in our schools, and is a reminder of the need for greater awareness of anti-Semitism and Holocaust history,” Levi said.
This is the second time this year a high school in Orange County has dealt with its students engaged in Nazi portrayals.
Students from schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District faced suspension in an unrelated incident in March after photos emerged of them playing beer pong with cups set up in swastika formation.