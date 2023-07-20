California to fine school district $1.5 million for rejecting materials mentioning Harvey Milk

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $1.5 million fine against the Temecula Valley Unified School District less than a day after conservative board members voted to reject state-endorsed curriculum that includes a short biography of gay rights leader Harvey Milk.

On top of the fine, the district will have to pay the $1.6 million shipping costs associated with sending the materials to the district, something he previously vowed to do if the board did not approve the material.

“After we deliver the textbooks into the hands of students and their parents, the state will deliver the bill — along with a $1.5 million fine — to the school board for its decision to willfully violate the law, subvert the will of parents, and force children to use an out-of-print textbook from 17 years ago,” Newsom said Wednesday in a statement.

Harvey Milk outside his camera shop in San Francisco in 1977. Bettmann Archive

The president of the school board, Joseph Komrosky, previously said he would reject any such shipments, but school board members who voted in favor of the learning materials say they support the governor's actions.

"It was a mistake to reject the curriculum," board member Steven Schwartz said Wednesday. "When you play with fire, sometimes you get burned."

Board member Allison Barclay said "it is devastating to receive news of a fine of this magnitude."

"Our students deserve the best, and I believe that this new curriculum that was piloted by 47 teachers and 1,300 students is an excellent resource for our district," she said in an email. "I am hopeful we can work with the state to come into compliance and avoid any undue financial burden on our district that, in the end, will only hurt our students."

None of the three conservative school board members responded to requests for comment.

But Newsom did not hold back from sharing his disapproval of Komrosky, Jennifer Wiersma and Danny Gonzalez.

“The three political activists on the school board have yet again proven they are more interested in breaking the law than doing their jobs of educating students — so the state will do their job for them,” Newsom said in a statement.

“California will ensure students in Temecula begin the school year with access to materials reviewed by parents and recommended by teachers across the district,” he added.

On Tuesday night, during a nearly six-hour meeting that turned chaotic at times, three school board members backed by a conservative political action committee with ties to an evangelical church voted to reject supplemental materials for children in grades one through five.

The school board president called Milk a "pedophile" while dozens of attendees, many from outside the school district, delivered impassioned speeches against teaching anything that references sex or homosexuality to elementary-aged students.

Opponents countered that Milk was an important California figure and champion of underrepresented communities whose legacy is worthy of being taught in schools.

Many also argued that any mention of Milk would be limited to a short biography available only in supplemental materials and that changing the curriculum just four weeks before classes resume would throw teachers and their lesson plans into turmoil.

"The state having to step in to provide curricular materials that adhere to state law underscores the fact that the extremist board majority is not fit to govern and only listens to outside agitators instead of local parents and teachers," said Jennee Scharf, a Temecula high school English teacher.

Scharf is among several educators and residents backing a recall of the three conservative school board members six months after they took office.