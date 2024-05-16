California firefighters rescue dog trapped for hours inside of a wall

Mother's Day turned out to be a challenging one for a 2-year-old family pet in Garden Grove, California as firefighters were called to rescue a dog after it was trapped inside a wall for several hours.

Using thermal imaging, firefighters were able to locate the pup inside a wall beneath the bathtub. Video posted on Facebook by the Orange County Fire Authority shows firefighters employing a sledgehammer to rescue the the family pet, named Faye, as they cautiously pounded a hole into the wall large enough for her to pop out of after much coaxing.

Faye exits a hole in the wall after firefighters rescued her in Garden Grove, Calif., on May 12, 2024. Orange County Fire Authority

"After crawling into the wall through a small plumbing access door in her Garden Grove home, getting stuck under the bathtub for two hours, and not giving in to her family coaxing her out, this pup was pretty happy to see the firefighters’ friendly faces," the post reads.

However, in the post, Faye's rescuers were unsure this would be the last time they encounter the curious canine.

"According to the family, Faye is probably already planning her next bit of mischief. Who knows…maybe we’ll see her again soon!"