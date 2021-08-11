California first state to require all teachers, school staff get vaccinated or test weekly

All public school teachers and staff in California must be vaccinated before returning to campus, or submit to weekly testing for Covid-19, state authorities said Wednesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the sweeping policy, sayingit's the only way for in-person education to return safely in the fall.

"To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement.

“As a father, I look forward to the start of the school year and seeing all California kids back in the classroom.”

The new policy takes effect Thursday.

“There’s no substitute for in-person instruction, and California will continue to lead the nation in keeping students and staff safe while ensuring fully open classrooms,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, the state's top public health officer.

“Today’s order will help the state’s continued efforts to increase vaccinations, similar to the orders encouraging state and health care workers and businesses to get vaccinated.”

