California fugitive involved in fatal hostage standoff is captured, sheriff's office says

A fugitive accused of a deadly shootout with law enforcement was back in custody Monday after his weekend escape triggered a major manhunt in Northern California, authorities said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office announced shortly before 1 p.m. that Eric Abril, 35, was in custody. Circumstances of his apprehension weren't immediately available.

He escaped from the Sutter Roseville Medical Center early Sunday. It's not clear why he was there, and investigators were looking into the actions of authorities guarding him at the time.

Sheriff Wayne Woo updates the media on inmate Eric Abril, in Placer County, Calif., on Sunday. KCRA

He was charged with murder, attempted murder, and other counts after allegedly killing a hostage, injuring another, and shooting and wounding a California Highway Patrol officer in April, authorities said.

The violence took place at Mahany Park in the city of Roseville, just north of Sacramento. Abril was assigned a public defender in the case, but the Placer County Public Defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sheriff's office led a major manhunt that included more than 70 sworn officers from multiple agencies as well as a non-stop search by air overnight, it said.

Authorities warned that a suspect brazen enough to open fire on law enforcement and kill a hostage in their presence — allegations made by authorities investigating the April violence — could be very dangerous.

It wasn't immediately clear how Abril has responded to the allegations.

The public was asked to exercise "extreme caution" and call 911 if he was spotted, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.