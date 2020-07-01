Watch live: White House holds press briefing

California governor orders indoor operations at bars and other venues in 19 counties to close

Gov. Gavin Newsom also closed beach parking lots in Southern and Northern California for the July Fourth weekend.
Newsom closes bars as Covid-19 surges
A bartender serves drinks at Elvies Public House in Covina, Calif. on June 28, 2020.Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

By Tim Stelloh

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered much of California to shutter indoor operations at restaurants, museums, bars and other venues on Wednesday as the state’s coronavirus caseload continues to surge.

The order applies to 19 of the state’s 58 counties. They range form Imperial on the Mexican border to Los Angeles on the coast, Merced in the Central Valley and Contra Costa in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Newsom also ordered parking facilities at state beaches in Southern California and the Bay Area closed during the Independence Day weekend.

“#COVID19 does not take 4th of July off,” he tweeted. “Avoid crowds. Do not gather with people you do not live with. Wear a mask. Physically distance. Be smart. Do your part.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Tim Stelloh is a reporter for NBC News, based in California.