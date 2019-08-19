Breaking News Emails
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a measure that strives to deter shootings by police.
Newsom says the law he approved Monday, AB 392, will reduce the number of lives lost and begin to heal communities.
"This is a time for healing, progress and looking forward," Newsom said in a statement. "The bill goes to the heart of some of our most sacred principles, in which force should be exercised judiciously, with respect for human life and dignity."
The measure by Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego will change California's existing standards to require that deadly force may only be used when necessary.
“With the Governor’s signature, we are closer to a culture of policing in California that values and preserves human life,” Weber said in a statement.
The Democratic governor says it will encourage law enforcement to try de-escalation techniques such as verbal persuasion and other crisis intervention methods.
It was spurred by last year's fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, whose death sparked major protests in the state capital and reverberated nationwide.
The measure passed with bipartisan support after major police organizations won concessions.