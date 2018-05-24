Social media companies must hand over public content to criminal defendants, court says

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court has ruled that Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content that is public to criminal defendants.

The court on Thursday kicked the specific case back to the trial court to decide whether information requested by the defendants was open to the public - and, therefore, information that companies must provide.

Attorneys for the social media companies had argued that federal privacy law prevents the release of any user content and that the defendants had other ways to get the material.

The defendant also sought information from Twitter.

At issue are requests by a defendant accused in a San Francisco slaying who wants videos and other content posted to Facebook and Instagram by the victim and a witness. The defendant, Lee Sullivan, and a co-defendant, Derrick Hunter, also sought information from Twitter.

Prosecutors charged the two men with murder in an alleged gang-related drive-by-shooting in 2013. Sullivan said the witness was his former girlfriend, and her social media posts would show she was jealous and angry because Sullivan was involved with other women.