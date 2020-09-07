California hiker dies as record-setting heatwave and wildfires scorch state

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Authorities in Los Angeles County shut down trails in the Santa Monica Mountains after a woman died while hiking as a record-setting heatwave and wildfires scorched California.

The woman, whose name wasn't released yet, had been hiking with a friend Saturday afternoon on a trail near the city of Calabasas when she started feeling sick and collapsed, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro said Sunday.

The cause and manner of death had not been determined, but foul play wasn't suspected, Navarro said. Malibu Search and Rescue, a unit within the sheriff’s department, said it responded to several heat-related rescues Saturday.

The National Weather Service documented a slew of record-setting temperatures across the state Sunday. In Woodland Hills, just north of Calabasas, the mercury reached a sweltering 121 degrees. In San Jose, it was 103 just before 2 p.m., breaking a 1923 record.

As temperatures rose, the operator of the state’s power grid warned of possible rolling blackouts for millions of customers beginning at 3 p.m. — the second time in less than a month that a heatwave has prompted the warnings.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged residents to turn off power-sucking appliances, dial down their thermostats and shut off extra lights.

“We need every Californian to help conserve energy,” he said. “Please do your part.”

The weather service issued its highest fire alert — a red flag warning — for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties beginning at 6 p.m. Low humidity, gusty winds and hot temperatures would increase the threat of “extreme fire behavior,” the service said.

Much of Northern California’s interior counties were also under a red flag warning.

The warnings were issued as firefighters continued to fight massive blazes across the state. In the Sierra National Forest, dozens of campers were rescued Saturday after a fire that began the day before jumped a river and trapped them in their campground.

Footage from the Mammoth Pool campground showed what appeared to be the entire surrounding forest on fire.

Dozens of evacuees are evacuated to safety on a Cal Guard Chinook last night after the Creek Fire in central California left them stranded. Photo courtesy California National Guard. pic.twitter.com/mi7X6wchpN — The California National Guard (@CalGuard) September 6, 2020

The California National Guard, which rescued the campers, tweeted a photo Sunday of dozens of evacuees aboard a Chinook helicopter.

The fire, which was 0 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon, had grown to 45,500 acres.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California Los Angeles, said the rapidly spreading blaze was so intense that it had created its own thunderstorms with lightning, wind and no rain. A rare fire tornado was also possible, he said.

Swain said the only thing keeping more cities across the state from topping record-high temperatures was the “dense pall of smoke from explosively growing wildfires.”

“Also,” he tweeted, “I expect CA to set a new record for acres burned in modern era by…Monday.”

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, more than 1.8 million acres have burned across the state this year.

Two of the largest fires in California history began after what officials called the “lightning siege of 2020,” when nearly 11,000 bolts struck Northern California in three days. As of Sunday, the two fires totaled more than 770,000 acres combined and were each nearly contained.

Scientists have partly linked the state’s increasingly intense wildfire seasons to climate change. A paper co-authored by Swain earlier this year found that higher-than-average temperatures are likely to remain higher for longer, pushing well into fall and possibly extending California's wildfire season to Thanksgiving.