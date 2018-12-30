Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

The Perris, California, home where David and Louise Turpin allegedly held their 13 children captive and subjected them to torture is up for sale, according to auction site Hudson and Marshall.

The four-bedroom home, located at 160 Muir Woods Road, was listed at $250,001 as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Since bidding began on Saturday, the property has been bid on more than 20 times. The auction for the 7,405-square foot lot is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

David Turpin, second right, and Louise Turpin, second left, appear in court for their arraignment in Riverside, California on Jan. 18, 2018. Frederic J. Brown / Pool via Reuters

The home has an appraised value of $353,138, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The Turpins allegedly beat, choked and shackled their 13 children inside the home, until their 17-year-old daughter escaped with a cell phone and called 911, according to authorities.

When police arrived at the Muir Woods Road home in January, they found rooms inside the brown-and-beige house reeked of urine.

The children, who were home-schooled, according to family members, were also denied access to bathrooms for supposed offenses such as "playing with water" when they washed their hands, according to officials.

The Turpins allegedly allowed their children one meal per day and one shower per year.

After the discovery earlier this year, the couple was arrested and have since pleaded not guilty to more than 30 charges stemming from the alleged abuse.

If found guilty, those charges could send the couple to prison for 94 years to life.

The couple, whose bail was set $12 million, was in court last month where a judge scheduled their trial date for Sept. 3, 2019.