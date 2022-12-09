California H.S. student who vanished while working on a school project is found dead

A Northern California teen who vanished while doing research for a school project was found dead on Thursday — though foul play is not suspected, authorities said.

Dante de la Torre. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Dante de la Torre, 16, disappeared Wednesday while gathering soil samples near the Gold Run Rest Area off Interstate 80, which is about 60 miles north of the California State Capitol in Sacramento, officials said.

The junior from Colfax High School "was found deceased this afternoon in a remote wooded area near the" rest stop, according to a Placer County Sheriff's Office statement on Thursday.

"There is no indication Dante’s death was foul play," though the coroner is still set to investigate, the sheriff added.

"We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time."

The student's disappearance sparked an instant outpouring of concern from the community, forcing law enforcement and school officials to ask well wishers not to search on their own, fearing such efforts could throw off police dogs who were out looking for him.