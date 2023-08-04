IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

California judge arrested after wife found fatally shot

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, was arrested after his 65-year-old wife, Sheryl, was pronounced dead at a home in Anaheim on Thursday.
8500 block of E. Canyon Vista Dr. in Anaheim, Calif.
8500 block of E. Canyon Vista Dr. in Anaheim, Calif.Google Maps
By Mirna Alsharif

A 72-year-old California judge was arrested following the fatal shooting of his wife on Thursday, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Police responded to a home on the 8500 block of E. Canyon Vista Drive around 8 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers found Sheryl Ferguson, 65, suffering from "at least one gunshot wound" inside the home, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers made contact with Jeffrey Ferguson, an Orange County Superior Court judge, at the scene and arrested him without incident.

Police did not share a motive for the shooting, or any additional details.

Ferguson was booked into the Anaheim Police Department Detention Facility and his bail was set at $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mirna Alsharif

Breaking news reporter

Erick Mendoza contributed.