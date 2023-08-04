California judge arrested after wife found fatally shot

A 72-year-old California judge was arrested following the fatal shooting of his wife on Thursday, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Police responded to a home on the 8500 block of E. Canyon Vista Drive around 8 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers found Sheryl Ferguson, 65, suffering from "at least one gunshot wound" inside the home, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers made contact with Jeffrey Ferguson, an Orange County Superior Court judge, at the scene and arrested him without incident.

Police did not share a motive for the shooting, or any additional details.

Ferguson was booked into the Anaheim Police Department Detention Facility and his bail was set at $1 million.

The investigation is ongoing.