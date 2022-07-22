California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a series of gun safety bills into law, ramping up regulations on gun sales and dealers within the state.

Among the eight laws signed is a 10-year ban on gun possession for those convicted of child abuse or elder abuse, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

Another law will require schools to annually provide information to parents about California's child access prevention laws and laws relating to the safe storage of firearms. It will also require school officials to report to law enforcement any "threat or perceived threat of a homicidal act," with law enforcement or school police expected to conduct an investigation and threat assessment.

The push for tighter gun controls comes in the wake of a string of mass shooting across the United States that have once again brought the national debate on gun ownership to the fore.

In Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two teachers were killed May 24 after a gunman stormed the school and opened fire.

Flowers, plush toys and wooden crosses are placed at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on June 3, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Alex Wong / Getty Images

The recent Fourth of July weekend was also marred by gun violence, including the mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven people dead and more than two dozen injured.

Meanwhile, a host of other mass shootings have taken place across the country in rapid succession this year, prompting outcry for strengthened gun control measures.

“California has the toughest gun safety laws in the nation, but none of us can afford to be complacent in tackling the gun violence crisis ravaging our country,” Newsom said in a statement.

“These new measures will help keep children safe at school, keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people and responsibly regulate the sale of firearms in our communities," he said, adding: "California will continue to lead on lifesaving polices that provide a model for action by other states and the nation.”

A number of laws in the set signed Thursday center around dealer and sales regulations, including a bill requiring the Department of Justice to conduct inspections of dealers at least every three years, starting Jan. 1, 2024. The measure excludes dealers whose places of business are located in jurisdictions that have adopted an inspection program.

Another measure blocks licensed firearms dealers from charging more than 5% of the purchase price of a firearm as a "restocking or other return-related fee" if the purchase is canceled by the buyer within 10 days of the application, with an exception for special order firearms.