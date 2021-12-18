California man accused in deaths of model, friend charged with sexually assaulting 4 women

A Beverly Hills man arrested this week in connection with the suspected overdose deaths of a model and her friend was accused Friday of sexually assaulting four women, authorities said.

David Brian Pearce, 39, was charged with two counts of forcible rape, one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person and sexual penetration by a foreign object, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“This case is evolving and we continue to work with law enforcement in developing evidence of other possible crimes,” district attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

The alleged assaults occurred in 2010, 2019 and 2020, the district attorney's office said.

Separately, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday that Pearce was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after he and two other masked men allegedly dropped off Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, at different Los Angeles hospitals on Nov. 13.

Giles was unconscious and soon pronounced dead. Cabrales Arzola died on Nov. 24.

Christy Giles. @christygilesx via Instagram

Records from the Los Angeles County coroner show that their causes of death have not yet been determined, but Los Angeles police said in a statement that investigators believe the women overdosed after they were given drugs at a home west of downtown Los Angeles.

Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, told NBC Los Angeles that she and a friend had been out party-hopping when they followed a group of men to an after-party.

The men allegedly drove the women to the hospitals in a black Prius with no license plates.

It isn’t clear if Pearce has a lawyer. Efforts to reach him Friday were unsuccessful.

The two other men, Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42, were accused of accessory to manslaughter in the deaths of Giles and Cabrales Arzola.

The district attorney’s office hasn’t filed charges in that case. A spokesman said prosecutors asked police for further investigation.

Jail records showed that Ansbach was released on bond Thursday. Osborn was released Friday and his arrest was turned into a detention, jail records show.

No immediate response was received to messages left at phone numbers listed under their names.