California man accused of stabbing stranger on high school campus is charged in teen's death

A 52-year-old California man accused of walking onto a Stockton high school campus and fatally stabbing a teenager he did not know was arraigned on murder and other charges Wednesday, the prosecutor said.

A motive in the 15-year-old girl's killing, and why Anthony Gray allegedly attacked her on the campus of Amos Alonzo Stagg High School Monday remained unknown, police said.

“There’s no relationship. None at all,” San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar told reporters after Gray was arraigned and ordered held without bail Wednesday.

Gray drove to the high school in Stockton around 11 a.m., parked in the parking lot, and then walked over and stabbed the student multiple times, Stockton police said. He then surrendered to campus police.

Gray is charged with murder, corporal injury to a child, and possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to a criminal complaint.

A judge ordered Gray held without bail Wednesday and Gray did not enter a plea, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported. Further arraignment is scheduled for May 16.

A public defender listed as representing Gray did not immediately respond to a voice mail left at his office Wednesday night.

The killing is under investigation.

“We still don’t know why the suspect targeted the student,” Stockton police spokesman Officer Joe Silva said.

Gray faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted, the district attorney said.