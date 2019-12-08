California man arrested after posting videos online of mass shooting practice

A San Diego County man is in police custody after posting graphic videos on YouTube where he appeared to be practicing a mass shooting.
Steven Homoki, 30, was arrested on Thursday for possession of an assault weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine, and child endangerment, the San Diego police said in a Friday statement.
Authorities received a tip about Homoki, of Spring Valley, California, on Monday, concerning videos he posted online. The tipster reportedly said Homoki had “gone off the deep end” and said he had a "plan" in place, according to NBC San Diego.
In the referenced videos, Homoki is seen in a San Diego hotel room with several guns, magazines and bullets. The footage, obtained by NBC San Diego, appears to shows Homoki loading the guns, crawling on a bullet-strewn floor, loading guns, and pointing the weapons at pedestrians out the window.
In one moment, Homoki pulls the trigger on an unloaded rifle pointed at pedestrians and says, “One down, more to go.”
"You drop one mag, you pick up another, right? Then you pick up another...Then you drop it, you drop the gun, pick up another gun,” Homoki said under his breath on the footage, that seems to be recorded from a body camera.
San Diego’s Joint Terrorism Task Force began investigating the footage after the tip, which they tied to Homoki. Authorities said they obtained a search warrant for his home, where he was arrested Thursday and where they seized several firearms.
“Just three days ago Mr. Homoki was an unknown poster of disturbing videos and is now behind bars, his threats neutralized,” San Diego FBI Special-Agent-In-Charge Scott Brunner said in a statement.
San Diego police did not provide provide more details on the child endangerment charge for which Homoki was also arrested.