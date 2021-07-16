California man arrested with racist manifesto, arsenal of weapons, officials say

A California man was arrested in Santa Clara County with an arsenal of weapons, body armor, drugs, and a handwritten manifesto detailing his plans to "wipe out" Black, Hispanic and Jewish people, the district attorney's office said.

Wesley Charles Martines, 32, of Los Gatos, was arraigned Tuesday on charges related to the possession of assault weapons, multiple silencers, drugs, and the makings of a pipe bomb, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Campbell police arrested Martines last week after a business owner called authorities to say that he saw a man on his security camera looking into cars and a storage shed.

Martines was stopped in his truck. A search of the vehicle uncovered two AR-style rifles, other weapons and bullets inscribed with phrases such as "Cop Killer," "To a widow from the Grim Reaper" and "A Good Start," according to officials. It is illegal in California to manufacture, purchase and possess firearms that are categorized as assault weapons.

A Los Gatos man has been charged with possession of assault weapons, multiple silencers, drugs, and the makings of a pipe bomb, after Campbell police found him prowling outside of a business. Campbell Police

Authorities also found body armor, heroin, methamphetamine, the makings of a pipe bomb, and a journal containing a handwritten manifesto saying he wanted to "wipe out the Black, Hispanic, and Jewish populations," the DA's office said.

Martines, who is white, also wrote down plans to dress up as an employee, go to a sporting goods store and "tie everybody up," the release stated.

He's being held on $300,000 bail.

“Once again, law enforcement saved lives before the blood and tears flowed,” DA Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “All of us have a role in stopping the next mass shooting, suicide, or domestic violence murder."

Attorney information for Martines was not immediately available.