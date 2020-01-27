California man charged with killing 5 of his infant children in decades-old cold case

A man already behind bars in California was arrested and charged with the cold-case slayings of five children, all his own kids and none of them more than a half-year old, authorities said Monday.
Paul Perez, 57, is accused of killing the babies between 1992 and 2001 and he was charged with five counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances that could make him eligible for capital punishment, officials said.
Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez and District Attorney Jeff Reisig, speaking to reporters about the arrest, declined to reveal details of the murders and investigation — but said a piece of DNA evidence, discovered this past October, cracked the cold case.
“The investigation in this case uncovered a deeply disturbing, chilling case of infanticide," Reisig told reporters in Woodland, California, about 20 miles northwest of the state capitol in Sacramento and about 80 miles northeast of San Francisco.
"Today we are announcing charges against Paul Perez for the serial murder of five of his own children, all babies."
Authorities said they have the remains of victims Kato Allen Perez and Nikko Lee Perez.
The remains of three other siblings, officials said, have not been found yet: Mika Alena Perez, Nikko Lee Perez and Kato Krow Perez.
“Cold cases require a unique level of commitment and dedication,” said Ed Medrano, chief of law enforcement within the California Department of Justice. “The allegations we are discussing today are both senseless, evil and heartbreaking.”
Officials said the investigation is ongoing and left the door open that there might be more victims.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.