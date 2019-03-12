Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 12, 2019, 7:26 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

A man has been charged with murder in the case of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones, whose body was found in a duffel bag near a Los Angeles-area hiking trail, authorities said.

Emiel Lamar Hunt was arrested in connection with the murder of Trinity Love Jones. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, who police believe is the boyfriend of Trinity's mother, was charged Tuesday with one count of murder, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

Hunt is set to be arraigned. His bail is set at $2 million.

Investigators found Hunt Saturday morning sleeping in his car in a parking lot near San Diego International Airport, the sheriff's office said.

Trinity's body was found in a rollaway black duffel bag on March 5 by maintenance workers near an equestrian and hiking trail in Hacienda Heights, California, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled her death a homicide, but the sheriff's department said it was withholding the exact cause.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department credited an abundance of media attention and tips from the public for helping to identify Trinity Love Jones. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.

Her name was released by the sheriff's office on Sunday and investigators said two persons of interest had been detained.

Information regarding the second person of interest was being withheld pending further investigation, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.