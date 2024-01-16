A California man dies after 3 different drivers hit him but never stop

A Southern California pedestrian died after he was struck by three separate vehicles and none of them stopped to help, authorities said.

He was hit about 11:45 p.m. Jan. 12 at an intersection roughly 20 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, the city’s police department said in a news release.

The pedestrian was identified only as a possible Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s.

He was crossing San Fernando Road mid-block when a light-colored pickup truck traveling north in the southbound lanes hit him, knocking him to the ground, the department said.

"He was breathing,” business owner Amgad Khalil, who saw the collision from his security camera video, told NBC Los Angeles. “He was trying to get up."

But the man was then struck by a large SUV that was also driving the wrong way, the department said.

The force of the second hit threw the pedestrian onto the road’s southbound lanes, where a mid-size SUV ran over him, the department said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said. No suspects have been publicly identified and a police department spokesperson said Tuesday that there were no updates.

"Nobody deserves this — nobody,” Khalil said. “I wouldn’t wish that on my enemy.”