California man drowns on honeymoon in Hawaii while thieves steal belongings during bid to save him

A California man drowned while snorkeling with his wife on their honeymoon in Hawaii last month, with thieves stealing the couple's car and belongings as bystanders tried to save him, NBC Bay Area reported.

Steven Phan, 49, drowned in the waters off the island of Oahu on June 1, according to the local station and a GoFundMe fundraiser launched to help pay for funeral and burial costs and support Phan’s wife, Brittany Myers Phan.

Bystanders took Phan to shore and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, and he later died in in the hospital, NBC Bay Area reported, citing first responders.

While the attempt to rescue Phan was underway, the couple's car was stolen with their phones, wallets, money and clothes inside, according to NBC Bay Area and the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser called Phan's death "absolutely devastating."

"We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven," it states. "Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone’s lives, no matter the distance. Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all."

A spokesperson for the Honolulu Police Department could not immediately be reached Tuesday morning.

Phan worked for Apple, according to NBC Bay Area. Representatives for the company could not immediately be reached.