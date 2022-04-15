California man pleads guilty to threat to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz

A California man pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, federal prosecutors said.

Eugene Huelsman, 59, left a voicemail at Gaetz’s Florida office on Jan. 9, 2021, in which he said, in part, “I’m gonna put a bullet in you" and called him a "tyrant," according to court documents.

Huelsman, of Thousand Oaks, which is near Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of transmission of a threat in interstate commerce, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Florida said in a statement.

The charge carries up to five years in prison. Plea agreement documents do not appear to lay out a possible sentencing range.

Court documents also do not specify why Huelsman made the threatening call. It was made days after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who had lost the November election.

Huelsman’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

Huelsman had been investigated in 2018 by the Secret Service “for prior social media postings related to member of a former president’s family,” a document associated with the plea agreement says. It does not name the president.

Sentencing is set for June 30.