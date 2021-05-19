A man in California tried kill his estranged wife with two butcher knives at their son’s football game, authorities said Tuesday.

The attack occurred on Friday when a 40-year-old woman was watching her son practice flag football, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. There, prosecutors allege the son's father, Russell Matthew Husges, charged "across the field at her holding two large butcher knives."

Spectators, including an off-duty Garden Grove police officer and the couple's 9-year-old son, intervened in the attack. It was unclear what led to the attack, but the victim was granted a family court order against her estranged husband a few weeks before the incident, the DA's office said.

Husges, 43, of Anaheim, California, faces several charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, disobeying a domestic relations court order and child abuse and endangerment.

Garden Grove Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

“No one should be subjected to violence for making the decision to leave a relationship and no child should have to intervene to stop one parent from attacking another,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the release. “The act itself is horrific, but to attempt to carry out this kind of violence in front of innocent children and their parents is the stuff of nightmares.”

If convicted, Husges could face up to life in prison. He is currently being held at Orange County Jail on a bail of about $1 million. A court hearing is scheduled for June 3.

Attempts to reach phone numbers listed for Husges were unsuccessful Wednesday. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines as well.