California man wanted in deaths of his mother and grandfather, sheriff says

A California man is wanted after his mother and grandfather were found dead last week, and a reward has been announced to help find him.

Rahmad Kerel Parke, 25, was identified as the suspect in the killings of his mother, 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz, and her father, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Rahmad Kerel Parke. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

On Jan. 6, deputies responded to a call about an injured person in the 5100 block of East Tulare Avenue.

The body of the grandfather was found in the front yard of the home and the mother was discovered dead inside of the home.

The two lived together as she was providing medical care for her father, who was a church pastor for 70 years, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parke fled the scene, according to the agency.

Authorities did not specify how the mother and grandfather died or share a motive for the attack.

Detectives are asking for information from those who may have seen Parke or know where he may be staying. A $3,000 reward has been offered by Valley Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Parke may be transient, and is known to frequent Fresno and Los Angeles County, specifically the areas of Santa Monica, Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks, officials said.

“If located, the public should not approach Parke. Instead, call law enforcement immediately," the sheriff's office said.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He may have facial hair, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204 or (559) 448-7089 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.