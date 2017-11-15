Investigators probing the deadly rampage in California found the body of the shooter's wife beneath the floorboards of their home, authorities revealed Wednesday.

The grim discovery of Kevin Neal's wife came after he gunned down four other people and fired on a school before he was killed by police Tuesday.

Kevin Neal, suspect in California shooting. Tehama County

"We were looking for his wife, couldn't find her yesterday," said Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said. "We located her dead body concealed under the floor of the residence."

Johnston, who did not identify Neal's wife by name, said they believe she was killed on Monday and suffered several gunshot wounds.

"We are confident he murdered her, shot her... literally put her body in the floor, covered it up," he said.

Asked about a possible motive, Johnston said, "I think he had a desire to kill as many people as he could."

On Tuesday, Neal killed four people and targeted elementary school before his shooting spree ended. No children were killed during the attack in Rancho Tehama Reserve, which is about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.