Investigators probing the deadly rampage in California found the body of the shooter's wife beneath the floorboards of their home, authorities revealed Wednesday.

Word of the grim discovery came a day after Kevin Janson Neal gunned down four other people and attacked an elementary school before he was killed by police Tuesday.

"We were looking for his wife, couldn't find her yesterday," said Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said. "We located her dead body concealed under the floor of the residence."

Johnston, who did not identify Neal's wife by name, said they believe she was killed on Monday.

"We are confident he murdered her, shot her... literally put her body in the floor, covered it up," he said.

Neal, 44, had been out of bail for stabbing a neighbor when he went on a 45-minute shooting spree Tuesday in the rural community of Rancho Tehama Reserve, which is about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

All the dead were adults. But among the 10 injured were seven children, including four at the school that Neal targeted, police said.

One child at the school was hit by gunfire and remains in critical condition, Johnston said. The rest were hurt by flying glass.

Kevin Neal, suspect in California shooting. Tehama County

Asked about a possible motive, Johnston said, "I think he had a desire to kill as many people as he could."

Johnston said Neal was armed with two handguns and "two semi-automatic rifles with multi-round clips" that he built himself.

"These firearms are manufactured illegally, we believe by him at his home," Johnston said. "So they were obtained in an illegal manner, not through a legal process. They're not registered."

Johnston said Neal was no stranger to law enforcement and that prior to Tuesday his neighbors had "reported shots coming from the residence."

"Every time we responded, we would try to make contact with Mr. Neal," he said. "He was not law enforcement-friendly."

But Neal was "not prohibited from owning firearms," Johnston said.

Johnston also praised the staffers at Rancho Tehama Elementary School who ushered their young students into the building and locked down the school when they heard the gunfire.

"It is monumental that that school went on lockdown," he said. "I really, truly believe that we would have had a horrific bloodbath in that school if that school hadn't taken the action when they did."

Johnston said Neal's wife was his first victim. "We believe that's what started this whole event," he said.

Neal then killed three neighbors before stealing a vehicle and driving to the school, he said. Along the way, the gunman fired on several other motorists.