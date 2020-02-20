California paraglider stuck for three hours after colliding with power lines

Utility company PG&E cut the power to the area, north of Sacramento, as rescue crews worked to free the pilot.

Firefighters rescue paraglider from tangled power lines after crashing

Feb. 20, 202002:18

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt

A paraglider in Northern California who collided with power lines Wednesday was stuck there for three hours as power company and rescue crews worked to bring him down.

A statement from the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said the paraglider pilot got entangled with the power lines near the Yuba County Airport in Olivehurst, as he was approaching to land, at about 5 p.m.

Utility company PG&E cut the power to the area, north of Sacramento, as rescue crews worked to free the pilot, the sheriff's department reported.

He was finally disentangled and lowered at 8:15 p.m., the sheriff's departments said. He was treated by paramedics on scene and brought to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

"He's exhausted. But seems all of his vitals seem to be stable," Olivehurst Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy York told NBC affiliate KCRA.

Rebekah Wright, who owns a business near the power lines, said witnessing the crash was harrowing.

"One of my employees was yelling, 'Oh my gosh, a guy just hit,'" she said. "He was swaying back and forth."

"He kept blacking out, and he kept saying 'What happened, what happened?'" Wright said.

Image: Elisha FieldstadtElisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.