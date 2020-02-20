A paraglider in Northern California who collided with power lines Wednesday was stuck there for three hours as power company and rescue crews worked to bring him down.
A statement from the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said the paraglider pilot got entangled with the power lines near the Yuba County Airport in Olivehurst, as he was approaching to land, at about 5 p.m.
Utility company PG&E cut the power to the area, north of Sacramento, as rescue crews worked to free the pilot, the sheriff's department reported.
He was finally disentangled and lowered at 8:15 p.m., the sheriff's departments said. He was treated by paramedics on scene and brought to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
"He's exhausted. But seems all of his vitals seem to be stable," Olivehurst Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy York told NBC affiliate KCRA.
Rebekah Wright, who owns a business near the power lines, said witnessing the crash was harrowing.
"One of my employees was yelling, 'Oh my gosh, a guy just hit,'" she said. "He was swaying back and forth."
"He kept blacking out, and he kept saying 'What happened, what happened?'" Wright said.